FX loans biggest threat to Polish banks, central bank says
WARSAW, March 24 Poland's central bank said on Friday that foreign-currency loans remain the biggest risk for Polish banks.
Aug 13 Deutsche Postbank
* Says h1 adjusted pretax profit up 7.2 percent to 296 million eur
* Says h1 net profit from continuing operations rose 16.3 percent to 243 million eur
* Says CT1 ratio fell to 10.1 percent end-June from 10.5 percent end-Dec Further company coverage:
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces first two acquisitions and brokered private placement offering of up to $10,000,000