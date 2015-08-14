UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Volkswagen's Audi
* Says July sales up 1.4 percent at 146,100 cars
* Says July sales in u.s. Up 20.8 percent at 17,654 cars
* Says July sales in china down 12.5 percent at 42,267 cars
* Says market environment in China remained challenging in July Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.