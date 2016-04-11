UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Haniel CEO Stephan Gemkow tells Reuters
* Currently has no plans to make changes to holding in Metro
* Has no plans to sell shares in MediaMarkt-Saturn to minority shareholder Kellerhals Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.