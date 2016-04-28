BRIEF-Department 13 International seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending announcement concerning a sales agreement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 28 Stroeer
* Says raises guidance for 2016 operational EBITDA to more than 280 million euros ($317.74 million)
* Says Q1 sales up around 40 percent to 226.2 million euros
* Says Q1 operating profit up around 72 percent to 45.3 million euros
* Says Q1 net profit at 5.1 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros)
* Has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Click Energy Group Holdings Pty Ltd