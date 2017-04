* Ecb says eurosystem will temporarily pause app purchases between 22 december 2015 and 1 january 2016

* Ecb says move is in anticipation of lower market liquidity during this period and in order to reduce possible market distortions

* Ecb says purchases will resume on 4 january 2016

* Ecb says purchases during the period 27 november to 21 december will be somewhat frontloaded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]