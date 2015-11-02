Nov 2 Stroeer SE :

* Says raises 2016 forecast for sales and earnings contributions of newly acquired companies

* Says expects clear rise in EPS of more than 10 percent in 2016

* Says expects 120 million euros ($132.3 million) additional sales and more than 45 million euros additional EBITDA in 2016

* Says Deutsche Telekom AG gets 11.6 percent of Stroeer's increased capital

