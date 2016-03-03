March 3 Adidas :

* Ceo expects to conclude strategic review of golf business by end q1

* Ceo says expects to maintain double digit sales growth in greater China in 2016

* Adidas ceo expects "significant" margin and profit improvements in golf business in 2016

* Adidas ceo expects 2016 marketing costs at about same percentage of sales as in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)