* CFO Schenck tells Boersen-Zeitung that Jan, Feb were the worst first 2 months to a year he has seen in banking sector

* Units that are close to capital markets were affected - CFO Schenck in Boersen-Zeitung

* CFO says Postbank deconsolidation will likely not happen before 2017 - Boersen-Zeitung

* Deutsche Bank plans no more write-downs on Postbank this year - CFO in Boersen-Zeitung