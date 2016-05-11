BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
May 11 Leoni
* CEO tells Reuters company is holding talks on job cuts in Germany, France, Britain and U.S.
* CEO says number of job cuts to be decided by end of June
* CEO says looking for acquisitions, could shoulder a larger one
* Leoni CEO says sticking with goal of generating 1 billion euros in sales in Asia, but timing undecided Further company coverage:
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'