UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 7 Porsche Automobil Holding SE
* Says Q1 net profit at 661 million euros versus 870 million euros
* Q1 net liquidity at 1.66 billion euros vs 1.70 billion euros quarter-prior
* Says still sees 2016 net profit of 1.4-2.4 billion euros vs 273 million net loss year-ago
* Says still expects net liquidity of 1.0 to 1.5 billion euros for FY 2016 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources