June 16 Volkswagen

* Says plans more than 30 new electric vehicle models by 2025, targets annual sales of 2-3 million units

* Says aims to cut sales and administration costs to below 12 percent of sales by 2025

* Says dividend payout ratio to reach sustainable 30 percent of net profit

* Says in advanced talks to partner with regional players on economy segment

* Says to review and streamline its modular architectures in the context of generating profitable growth

* Says to carefully examine strategic options for battery technology

* Says efficiency measures at group, brand and divisional level to be detailed in the coming months