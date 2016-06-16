June 16 Volkswagen AG

* CEO says efficiency targets correspond to about 8 billion euros in annual savings

* CEO says sees china as main market for its electric cars

* Says plans to develop fully autonomous vehicles with self-driving system in house from 2021

* Says plans investment programme and around 1,000 additional software specialists for autonomous vehicles -presentation

* Works council says supports ceo's future strategy

* CEO says sees potential of 35 billion euros or more for mobility services market in 2025

* Shareholder lower saxony says supports vw's new strategy