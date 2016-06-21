BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital estimated unaudited AUM about $33.6 bln as of Feb 1
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
June 21 EU insurance watchdog EIOPA in financial stability report:
* Says the likelihood of prolonged low yield environment has further increased
* Says reinsurance market suffering from over supply of capacity but reinsurers' capital strong
* Says insurers, occupational pension funds need robust risk management given macroeconomic challenges
* Says cannot rule out "double hit" scenario given ECB policy, low crude oil prices
* Says prudential regimes in occupational pensions may be underestimating risks Source text: goo.gl/xnw3uI Further company coverage:
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: