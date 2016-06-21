June 21 EU insurance watchdog EIOPA in financial stability report:

* Says the likelihood of prolonged low yield environment has further increased

* Says reinsurance market suffering from over supply of capacity but reinsurers' capital strong

* Says insurers, occupational pension funds need robust risk management given macroeconomic challenges

* Says cannot rule out "double hit" scenario given ECB policy, low crude oil prices

* Says cannot rule out "double hit" scenario given ECB policy, low crude oil prices