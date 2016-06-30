BRIEF-Chang Wah Technology prices new shares at T$245 per share
* Subscription record date Feb. 17, last date before book closure Feb. 10, book closure period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17
June 30 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
* Says maintains outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainties due to brexit Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* New silkroutes group to take 80% stake in new york broker-dealer and investment bank CG Capital Markets for us$14.4m
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.