UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 12 BMW :
* Says June group sales up 9.1 percent to 227,849 vehicles
* Says H1 group sales up 5.8 percent to 1,163,139 vehicles
* Says BMW brand sales up 9.7 percent in June to 189,097 vehicles
* BMW says Mini sales up 6.3 percent to 38,282 vehicles
* Says Has Received Around 5,000 Pre-orders for revamped i3 in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources