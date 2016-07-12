July 12 BMW :

* Says June group sales up 9.1 percent to 227,849 vehicles

* Says H1 group sales up 5.8 percent to 1,163,139 vehicles

* Says BMW brand sales up 9.7 percent in June to 189,097 vehicles

* BMW says Mini sales up 6.3 percent to 38,282 vehicles

* Says Has Received Around 5,000 Pre-orders for revamped i3 in Europe