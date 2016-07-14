July 14 Software AG management on conference call with analysts

* Says pipeline of digital business deals worth more than 3 million eur for rest of year is twice as big as a year earlier

* Says database business more stable than expected, will remain longer than previously planned

* Says M&A prices are coming down, could do a deal if it makes financial and strategic sense

* Says could do share buyback even if it makes an acquisition, financial markets are very open