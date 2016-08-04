Aug 4 ZF Friedrichshafen

* Says H1 group sales 17.8 billion eur, adjusted EBIT 1.1 billion

* Says now sees 2016 sales around 35 billion eur, adjusted EBIT margin around 6 percent

* Says must increase competitiveness, adjust cost structures

* Says H1 sales of new E-Mobility division total 407 million eur

* Says improved credit rating allowed it to expand its committed credit lines to 3.5 billion eur