Aug 12 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
* Says pre-tax profit for the first half of 2016 within
expectations
* Says pre-tax profit of 87 million euros ($96.90 million)
for the first six months
* Says new business of 4.7 billion euros for the first half
of 2016 lower than in the same period of the previous year,
reflecting a conservative risk approach in a chal-lenging market
environment
* Says based on new business volumes during h1 now
antici-pates full-year volumes to be significantly lower than
the previous year's level
* Says net interest and commission income totalled 198
million euros, down year-on-year
* Says guidance for full-year profit before taxes confirmed
* Says is well-capitalised - fully phased-in cet1 ratio
rises to 18.4%
* Says re-entry into the us real estate market planned for
the second half of the year
