BRIEF-GBST Holdings updates on FY17 earnings guidance
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
Aug 12 Wüstenrot & Württembergische :
* Says confirms FY outlook
* Says H1 net profit 121 million euros ($134.92 million)
* Says gross combined ratio 90 percent in H1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian home prices posted yet another jump in January, starting the New Year on a high note for the sizzling markets of Sydney and Melbourne.
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, setting the stage for an anticipated pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.