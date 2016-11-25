BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing to lease one Airbus A320 to Airasia
* Calc-discloseable Transaction - Lease Of Aircraft To Airasia
FRANKFURT Nov 25 The European Central Bank is still far from its inflation target and will keep an accommodative policy even after the recent uptick in bond yields and inflation, ECB rate setter Yannis Stournaras said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Friday.
"Monetary policy will continue to be accommodating until inflation arrives to a desirable level, which is 2 percent or slightly lower. It's still a long distance from this target," Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said.
Asked about reducing the pace of ECB bond purchases, Stournaras said: "It's far, far too early." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Calc-discloseable Transaction - Lease Of Aircraft To Airasia
Jan 26 Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, said:
* Notes are expected to be issued on Feb. 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)