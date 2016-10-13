UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 Bmw
* Says group deliveries up 10.5 percent at 237,973 vehicles in September
* Says September deliveries of BMW brand vehicles up 9.4 percent at 197,419, Mini up 16.1 percent at 40,164
* Says over 7,000 electric BMW vehicles delivered worldwide in September, year-to-date total at more than 40,000 Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources