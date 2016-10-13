Oct 13 Bmw

* Says group deliveries up 10.5 percent at 237,973 vehicles in September

* Says September deliveries of BMW brand vehicles up 9.4 percent at 197,419, Mini up 16.1 percent at 40,164

* Says over 7,000 electric BMW vehicles delivered worldwide in September, year-to-date total at more than 40,000 Source text: here Further company coverage: