Nov 7 Daimler

* Says Mercedes-Benz oct sales in europe up 9.6 percent, in China up 27.6, in United States down 1 percent

* Says oct sales of Mercedes-Benz and Smart cars up 11.4 percent at 184,606 vehicles

* Says Mercedes-Benz brand oct passenger car sales rise 11.5 percent to 173,096 vehicles