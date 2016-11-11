UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 11 Allianz CFO during conference call
* Says is confident of living up to promise of stopping outflows at Pimco by year-end
* Says have unused M&A budget of 2.5 billion euros
* Says if we don't make acquisitions before year-end, that money is available for share buybacks
* Says impact of hurricane Matthew was around 20 million eur
* Says over 30 percent of our operating profit comes from the U.S., that likely won't change after Trump victory
* Says M&A market is not particularly active, it is not so easy to find something that fits at a reasonable price Further company coverage:
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
* Capital City Bank Group announces new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: