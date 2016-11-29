UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Nov 29 Braas Monier
* Shareholder Lucerne Capital Management reiterates strong support for rejection of Standard Industries bid
* Lucerne Capital Management says Braas Monier's board, management have demonstrated importance of shareholder value creation for them Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: