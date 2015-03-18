March 18 Following are U.S. economic forecasts
issued by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
(All figures Q4 over Q4, except jobless rate, which is Q4
average, and all figures in percent)
MEDIAN VIEW OF APPROPRIATE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE (in percent)
MARCH DEC SEPT JUNE
MARCH
End-2015 0.625 1.125 1.375 1.125
1.000
End-2016 1.875 2.500 2.875 2.500
2.250
End-2017 3.125 3.625 3.750 n/a
n/a
Longer-run 3.750 3.750 3.750 4.000
4.000
CENTRAL TENDENCY FORECASTS
Real GDP 2015 2016 2017 Longer Run
March 2.3 to 2.7 2.3 to 2.7 2.0 to 2.4 2.0 to 2.3
Dec 2.6 to 3.0 2.5 to 3.0 2.3 to 2.5 2.0 to 2.3
Unemployment
March 5.0 to 5.2 4.9 to 5.1 4.8 to 5.1 5.0 to 5.2
Dec 5.2 to 5.3 5.0 to 5.2 4.9 to 5.3 5.2 to 5.5
PCE Price Index
March 0.6 to 0.8 1.7 to 1.9 1.9 to 2.0 2.0
Dec 1.0 to 1.6 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 2.0
Core PCE index
March 1.3 to 1.4 1.5 to 1.9 1.8 to 2.0 N/A
Dec 1.5 to 1.8 1.7 to 2.0 1.8 to 2.0 N/A
Notes:
N/A-not available
Prior forecasts were released on Dec. 17, 2014.
The U.S. central bank has said the longer-run projections for
growth and unemployment may be interpreted as estimates of rates
that appear sustainable in the long run.
The long-run inflation projection may be interpreted as the rate
Fed officials see as consistent with their dual objectives of
maximum sustainable employment and price stability.