LONDON, Sept 18 Budget airline easyJet
said it would lift its payout ratio to 40 percent next year and
had reached agreement with Airbus to add 27 planes to
its fleet, in a sign of its continuing confidence.
The company, Europe's second largest low-cost airline behind
Irish rival Ryanair, said on Thursday that for its
financial year starting Sept. 30 its dividend would represent 40
percent of profit after tax, compared to the one third ratio it
currently pays out to investors.
easyJet also said that it had reached agreement with Airbus
to exercise existing purchase rights over 27 current generation
A320 aircraft for delivery between 2015 and 2018.
"We are bringing new aircraft into the fleet as we continue
to see a significant number of new profitable opportunities in
our core markets in the near term and in order to maintain our
cost advantage," chief executive Carolyn McCall said.
