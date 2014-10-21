STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedbank in Q3
conference call:
* Swedbank CEO says expects overall weak credit growth in
home markets to remain
* Swedbank CEO says cost reductions to end 2016 to stem from
synergies, natural attrition of staff numbers and digitalisation
* Swedbank CEO says Ukraine crisis and geopolitical
uncertainty will delay upturn in credit demand in Baltics
* Swedbank CEO says picture of strong Swedish banks will
remain also after European stress test results
* Swedbank CEO says share of new sales of mortgages in
Sweden stands at about 25 percent
