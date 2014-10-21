STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedbank in Q3 conference call:

* Swedbank CEO says expects overall weak credit growth in home markets to remain

* Swedbank CEO says cost reductions to end 2016 to stem from synergies, natural attrition of staff numbers and digitalisation

* Swedbank CEO says Ukraine crisis and geopolitical uncertainty will delay upturn in credit demand in Baltics

* Swedbank CEO says picture of strong Swedish banks will remain also after European stress test results

* Swedbank CEO says share of new sales of mortgages in Sweden stands at about 25 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)