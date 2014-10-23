STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* Enea ab q3 net sales 105,0 million sek (97.1)

* Enea ab q3 operating profit 23,9 million sek (21.0)

* Says will be prepared for ongoing soft demand, but maintain forecast for the year. Estimate for full year 2014 is that our earnings per share will improve with the previous year

* Says ambition is to continue to consolidate 20 percent operating margin and to achieve full year revenue growth.