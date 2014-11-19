OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) -

* Salmar q3 ebit before adjustments nok 438 million (Reuters poll nok 347 mln) vs NOK 360 mln in same period last year

* Q3 revenues NOK 1,806 mln (Reuters poll 1,861 mln) vs NOK 1,695 mln last year

* Q3 fair value adjustment NOK 207 mln vs -95 mln in Q3 2013

* 60 per cent of the volume in the period was sold under fixed-price contracts and helped to boost the company's profits

* The price of salmon averaged NOK 35.29 per kg in the third quarter, NOK 5.00 less per kg than in the previous quarter, and NOK 3.59 per kg less than in the corresponding period last year.

* However, performance has been negatively affected by costs related to keeping salmon lice levels low. Still challenging biological situation going forward

* SalMar harvested around 36,400 fish in the third quarter, which gave an EBIT per kg of NOK 12.01

* Salmar expects to harvest around 37,000 tonnes of atlantic salmon in q4 2014

* Norskott Havbruk (Stottish Seafarms) is expected to harvest around 27,000 tonnes in 2014 as a whole, with SalMar's share being 13,500 tonnes

* Salmar expect to harvest 137,000 tonnes from its Norwegian activities in 2015 (Reuters poll 144,000). Scottish Sea Farms expects to harvest a volume of 31,000 tonnes

* Expects limited growth going forward

* Salmar asa: salmar is experiencing strong demand in all its core markets and expects developments in the remainder of 2014 to be good Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)