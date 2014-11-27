STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Aerocrine ab says on november 26, 2014, board of directors resolved to secure financing of approximately sek 443m

* Aerocrine ab says financing will be structured as a rights offering

* Details of the rights offering will be communicated via a press release on November 28, 2014.

* In excess of 75% of the financing has been guaranteed Further company coverage: