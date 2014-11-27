BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86)
STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) -
* Aerocrine ab says on november 26, 2014, board of directors resolved to secure financing of approximately sek 443m
* Aerocrine ab says financing will be structured as a rights offering
* Details of the rights offering will be communicated via a press release on November 28, 2014.
* In excess of 75% of the financing has been guaranteed
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.