UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 2 Germany's Hapag-Lloyd said on Tuesday it had received the last outstanding regulatory approvals for its planned merger with Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores, clearing the way for the two companies to be formally combined.
The merger, which will create the world's No. 4 container-shipping company, is important for the shipping industry which hopes that consolidation will ease the pressure on freight rates, helping it to overcome the worst slump on record.
Hapag-Lloyd said it would execute a planned capital increase worth 370 million euros ($459 million) by Dec. 31, which will make Vapores its biggest shareholders with a 34 percent stake.
The main steps to integrate the two companies should be completed by the end of the second quarter 2015, it said.
($1 = 0.8059 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources