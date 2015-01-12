Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* Ifs announces expected outcome for 2014

* Ifs says on a preliminary basis, license revenue for full year 2014 will amount to approximately skr 558 million

* Ifs says ebit is expected to improve to around skr 270 million (204) and cash flow after investments is expected to improve to approximately skr 269 million (120) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]