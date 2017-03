Jan 12 Sierra Rutile Ltd

* Q4 2014 production of 31,025 tonnes of Rutile and 10,574 tonnes of ilmenite

* 14.5 percent increase in Rutile production from Q3 2014

* Fy 2014 production was 114,163 tonnes of rutile, compared to guidance of 120,000 tonnes, largely resulting from ebola-related challenges

* Sees fy 2015 rutile production of 120,000-130,000 tonnes and ilmenite production of 30,000-35,000 tonnes