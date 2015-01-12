BRIEF-Nuheara request trading halt in securities
* Request an trading halt in securities of company pending release of anannouncement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Fresenius Se
* Says receives fda status upgrade for us grand island facility
* Says new status is an improvement from the "official action indicated" status the facility had been operating under
* Says status upgraded to voluntary action indicated (vai) Further company coverage:
* Request an trading halt in securities of company pending release of anannouncement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 26 Fresh off a defeat on U.S. healthcare legislation, the White House warned rebellious conservative lawmakers that they should get behind President Donald Trump's agenda or he may bypass them on future legislative fights, including tax reform.