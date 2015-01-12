Jan 12 Afren Plc

* Update on Barda Rash, Kurdistan Region of Iraq

* Continue with its commitment to complete testing of BR-5 well

* Updated report of Barda Rash is expected to show a material reduction to previously published estimates of reserves and resources

* Report essentially eliminates gross 2p reserves of 190 mmbbls and revising gross 2c resources from 1,243 mmbbls to around 250 Mmbbls at Barda Rash

* Overall, reservoirs have not performed according to previous expectations and approved Field Development Plan (FDP)

* In light of above, company is now considering its strategic options for Barda Rash field Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)