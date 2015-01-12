Jan 12 Lamprell Plc

* Has seen a strong rate of conversion of its bid pipeline

* Expected to report financial performance for 2014 slightly ahead of expectations

* Level of performance will not be replicated in 2015 due to projects being at different stages in construction cycles, weaker market environment

* Board now expects revenue for 2015 to be around 10 pct below current expectations

* Our financial performance is anticipated to be below current expectations by a similar order of magnitude