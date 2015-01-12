UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
Jan 12 Lamprell Plc
* Has seen a strong rate of conversion of its bid pipeline
* Expected to report financial performance for 2014 slightly ahead of expectations
* Level of performance will not be replicated in 2015 due to projects being at different stages in construction cycles, weaker market environment
* Board now expects revenue for 2015 to be around 10 pct below current expectations
* Our financial performance is anticipated to be below current expectations by a similar order of magnitude Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.