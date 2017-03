Jan 12 Catena AB :

* Becomes shareholder in financial company, Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB, with MTN (Medium Term Note) program of 8 billion Swedish crowns ($993.23 million)

* Says Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB will be co-owned by CATENA, Diös Fastigheter AB, Fabege AB, Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB and Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB with to 20 pct each