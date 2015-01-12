Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 12 Olvi Oyj :
* To start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus
* Says the company's Belarusian subsidiary OAO Lidskoe Pivo has entered into a co-operation agreement concerning Belarusian market with Pepsico
* Says sales will start in Jan. 2015 and include Pepsico's best known brands: Pepsi, Mirinda, 7 Up and Adrenalin Rush
* Co-operation agreement covers sales, marketing and distribution of PepsiCo-manufactured soft drinks in Belarus, manufacture of products will start later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.