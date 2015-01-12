Jan 12 Olvi Oyj :

* To start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus

* Says the company's Belarusian subsidiary OAO Lidskoe Pivo has entered into a co-operation agreement concerning Belarusian market with Pepsico

* Says sales will start in Jan. 2015 and include Pepsico's best known brands: Pepsi, Mirinda, 7 Up and Adrenalin Rush

* Co-operation agreement covers sales, marketing and distribution of PepsiCo-manufactured soft drinks in Belarus, manufacture of products will start later this year