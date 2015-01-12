Jan 12 Songbird Estates Plc
* Announces that it is today publishing its response
circular in connection with final offer made by an entity
jointly controlled by Qatar Investment and Brookfield Property
Partners
* Board recommends that shareholders do not accept offer at
this time
* Board considers that offer does not reflect full value of
business, its unique operating platform and its prospects
* Offer is at a significant discount of 8.1% to Songbird's
pro forma adjusted net asset value as at 27 November 2014 of 381
pence per share
* Offer gives no value for potential of Canary Wharf Group
Plc ("Canary Wharf Group") to earn development profits
