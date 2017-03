Jan 12 Urals Energy Pcl

* A fire occurred at its Petrosak refinery caused by an accident which occurred during recent adverse weather conditions

* No one was injured during fire and oil field operations were not affected

* Refinery is currently closed pending repairs to control equipment

* Incident will not be covered by company's insurance policies