Jan 12 Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Notice convening general meeting enabling shareholders to vote on resolutions proposed by Borneo Bumi Energi and Metal Pte Ltd which pertain to changing of board

* General meeting of company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 4 February 2015

