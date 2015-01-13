Jan 13 Uk Mail Group Plc :

* Trading in our core businesses in Q3 to December 31 2014 has been in line with expectations

* Demise of City Link is likely to have a positive impact on overall UK parcels industry

* Expectations for full year outcome for our core businesses remain unchanged

* Have taken on some volumes from ex-City Link customers

* Have been actively considering all options for UK Pallets Ltd and a proposal has now been made to close it

* Estimate that cash costs will be approximately £1 mln, with asset write downs of some £2m, including residual goodwill that arose on acquisition