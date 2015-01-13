Jan 13 Uk Mail Group Plc :
* Trading in our core businesses in Q3 to December 31 2014
has been in line with expectations
* Demise of City Link is likely to have a positive impact on
overall UK parcels industry
* Expectations for full year outcome for our core businesses
remain unchanged
* Have taken on some volumes from ex-City Link customers
* Have been actively considering all options for UK Pallets
Ltd and a proposal has now been made to close it
* Estimate that cash costs will be approximately £1 mln,
with asset write downs of some £2m, including residual goodwill
that arose on acquisition
