Jan 13 Big Yellow Group Plc :

* Revenue* 21.3 mln stg for quarter ended Dec 31

* Revenue excluding partnership stores included from 1 December was 20.3 million stg for quarter, representing an increase of 11 pct from same quarter last year

* Occupancy change in quarter (sq ft) (103,000) for quarter ended Dec 31