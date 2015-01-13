BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel becomes global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group
* Becomes global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group Source text - http://bit.ly/2obbw08 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 13 Sika Ag
* Shares in Sika rise 2.4 pct at market open after results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian)
ZURICH, March 29 The founding family of Swiss construction chemical maker Sika will ask shareholders to reject the board's proposal to raise the dividend, intensifying a takeover battle involving France's Saint-Gobain .