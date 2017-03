Jan 13 Worldview Capital Management LLP:

* Requests Petroceltic board to answer when it became aware that James Agnew had accepted appointment with KPMG and would therefore need to resign

* Have written to KPMG asking for basis on which KPMG was comfortable from compliance perspective for James Agnew to continue to serve as a director of Petroceltic