Jan 13 Rathbone Brothers Plc
* Total funds under management at 31 december 2014 were
£27.2 billion, up 23.6% from £22.0 billion at 31 december 2013
* Funds under mgt up 3.4% from £26.3 billion at 30 september
2014
* Total net inflows in rathbone investment management for q4
were £327 million (q4 2013: £353 million)
* Total for year was £4.0 billion (2013: £1.5 billion),
which includes impact of 2014 acquisitions
* We expect investment markets to continue to be volatile in
2015
* Our outlook remains positive
* Annual results are anticipated to be in line with
expectations
* Underlying rate of net organic growth in funds under
management in rathbone investment management for year ended 31
dec was 4.0% (2013: 5.4%)
* Net organic growth in q4 was impacted by loss of two large
lower margin accounts
(Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)