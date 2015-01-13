Jan 13 Apetit Oyj :

* Avena Nordic Grain Oy, which is part of the Apetit Group, will invest 1.8 million euros ($2.13 million) in the development of grain reception, storage and export facilities at the Inkoo deepwater port

* Says investment consists of the construction of three bulk dry stores with a combined total area of 6,120 m2

* Says dry stores will allow receipt and storage of grain and its loading into even largest panamax-class ships

* Says construction work will begin immediately

* Says new bulk dry stores are scheduled for completion in late summer 2015, allowing them to take grain from autumn threshing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)