Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Addnode Group Ab
* Addnode group's year-end report for 2014 will include noncash one-off income statement related items of approximately sek +4 m net Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order