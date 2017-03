Jan 13 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc

* Has been notified that NDA is to terminate NMP Sellafield contract at end of 1st qtr 2016

* NDA has confirmed this is not performance related and this change does not impact any other Amec Foster Wheeler project work on Sellafield site

* NMP will continue to ensure that safe operations are maintained at site, with progressive implementation of a new contractual model