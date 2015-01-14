BRIEF-Jordan International Insurance appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
* Appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO Source: (http://bit.ly/2nBQfeP)
Jan 14 Vastned Retail Nv
* Vastned Retail NV: Vastned acquires 39 million high street shops in Amsterdam, Maastricht and Utrecht
* Sold a number of shops in Heerde, Hilversum, Zaandam and Groningen at 3 pct above book value for approximately 7 million in total
CAIRO, March 26 The Egyptian government is targeting a budget deficit of around 9.5 percent in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a news conference on Sunday.